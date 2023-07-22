Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Insider Activity

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

