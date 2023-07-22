Concierge Technologies (CNCG) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) is one of 1,227 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Concierge Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concierge Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concierge Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 1057 4659 6150 87 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.16%. Given Concierge Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Concierge Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Concierge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concierge Technologies N/A N/A N/A Concierge Technologies Competitors 350.31% 7.25% 4.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concierge Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concierge Technologies N/A N/A -572.39 Concierge Technologies Competitors $540.72 million $13.88 million 11.04

Concierge Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Concierge Technologies. Concierge Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Concierge Technologies peers beat Concierge Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.S.A. Investment Fund Management, U.S.A. Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems. The Company was founded on August 18, 1993 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

