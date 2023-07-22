Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ED opened at $97.14 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.