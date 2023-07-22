Contrasting Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ashtead Group and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

Ashtead Group presently has a consensus target price of $4,758.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,545.46%. GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus target price of $236.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.92%. Given Ashtead Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

This table compares Ashtead Group and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 17.30% 30.50% 9.72% GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $9.67 billion 3.28 $1.62 billion $14.64 19.75 GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.52 $279.38 million $2.34 32.51

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats GN Store Nord A/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

