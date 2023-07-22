Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $320.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

