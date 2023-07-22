CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CRA International Price Performance

CRAI opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.59 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, analysts expect that CRA International will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRA International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter worth $455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRA International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

