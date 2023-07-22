Critical Contrast: Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tsumura & Co. and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsumura & Co. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Curaleaf 0 1 8 0 2.89

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.18%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Tsumura & Co..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

22.3% of Tsumura & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tsumura & Co. and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsumura & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.62 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -6.43

Tsumura & Co. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Profitability

This table compares Tsumura & Co. and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsumura & Co. N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18%

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

