CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $150.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.15, a P/E/G ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

