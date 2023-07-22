Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.06.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $103.22 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 119,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 77,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

