Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 2,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

