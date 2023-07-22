Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 505 Shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000.

Shares of DJIA opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

