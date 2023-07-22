Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 652 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,119 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

