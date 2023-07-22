Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 3,312 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,771,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

