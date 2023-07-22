Csenge Advisory Group Buys 674 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $302.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.01.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

