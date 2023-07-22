Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

C stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

