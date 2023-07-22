Csenge Advisory Group Has $241,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Jabil were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.9 %

JBL opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.51%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

