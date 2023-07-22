Csenge Advisory Group Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS ARKG opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.