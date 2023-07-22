Csenge Advisory Group Has $341,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

