Csenge Advisory Group Has $390,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOOD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

WOOD stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.