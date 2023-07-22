Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

NYSE LAC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

