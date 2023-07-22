Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $260,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,201,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Shares of PNC opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

