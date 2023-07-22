Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $288,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 46.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 153,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

