Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $389,000 Investment in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.88% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ProShares Short Real Estate by 37.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of REK stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

