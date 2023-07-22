Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 138.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.39, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

