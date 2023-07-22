Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 251 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,069 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

