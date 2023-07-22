Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 4,758 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $82.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

