Csenge Advisory Group Sells 61 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 46.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Snap-on by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $275.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.75 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.26.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.43.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.