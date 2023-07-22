Csenge Advisory Group Sells 85,089 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,089 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

