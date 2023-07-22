Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.