CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $39.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

CSX Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

