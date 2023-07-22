CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.