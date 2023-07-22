CUBE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.69 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $14.69 million and $8,857.88 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.