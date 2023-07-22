CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

