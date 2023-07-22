Cutler Group LLC CA Trims Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cutler Group LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $134,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 204,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.39 and a 12 month high of $155.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

