CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $15.95 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.39.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

