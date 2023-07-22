Cwm LLC Acquires 10,781 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7 %

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.42 and its 200 day moving average is $292.34. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.