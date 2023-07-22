Cwm LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ECL opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $189.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

