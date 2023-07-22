Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

