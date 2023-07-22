Cwm LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

