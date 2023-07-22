Cwm LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Getty Realty

