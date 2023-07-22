Cwm LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.