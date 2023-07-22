Cwm LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $125.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

