D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 72,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.