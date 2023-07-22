D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHI. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.