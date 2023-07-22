Darren S. Raiguel Sells 4,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ePlus Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.
