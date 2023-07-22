David Craig Brown Sells 20,757 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,929,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victory Capital alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of Victory Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $2,293,794.36.

On Wednesday, July 12th, David Craig Brown sold 57,911 shares of Victory Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,947,546.93.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Victory Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Victory Capital by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.