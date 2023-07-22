David R. King Sells 50,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Flywire Stock Performance
Flywire stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter worth about $3,147,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flywire
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.