David R. King Sells 50,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,677,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 278,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flywire stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -110.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the first quarter worth about $3,147,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

