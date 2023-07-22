Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.6 %

PG stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.