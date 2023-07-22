Davis R M Inc. Has $64.24 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $239.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

