Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $155,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 932 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.18.

Quanta Services stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $203.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

